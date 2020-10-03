LeBron James compliments Anthony Davis’s play in Game 2; calls him a “big time player” while responding to the suggestion that he is LeBron’s best teammate ever.

The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals where the Lakers had to fight for their win, as it wasn’t a blowout like Game 1. The Lakers won by a margin of 10, 124-114.

Anthony Davis was spectacular, as usual, alongside 4x MVP LeBron James who, once again, flirted with a triple double, posting 33 points, 9 assists, and 9 rebounds.

In his postgame, on the court interview with Rachel Nichols, LeBron James praised his teammate Anthony Davis for the way he’s been playing in the Finals.

LeBron James on Anthony Davis possibly being his best teammate ever

The LeBron-AD tandem has worked out perfectly for the Los Angeles Lakers, as they are now up 2-0 on the feisty Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

When asked about Dwyane Wade calling Davis, “LeBron’s best teammate ever”, LeBron James said, “It’s a compliment to AD. He’s a big time player who understands how much our team needs him and comes through.”

These comments from LeBron come a day after the whole Kyrie Irving situation where Irving heavily favoured his new Nets teammate, Kevin Durant, over any of his past teammates.

How has Anthony Davis been performing in these NBA Finals?

Any viewer who turns on their TV for even a minute or 2 to watch these Finals, would not be able to tell that this is Anthony Davis’s first ever Finals appearance.

Davis has been an absolute unit to be dealt with in the paint and in the mid post. He shot an astonishing 75% from the field tonight, while notching 32 points and snagging 14 boards.

This is the first time in Lakers Finals history since Kobe and Shaq in 2002, that 2 Lakers have scored 30+ in the same Finals game.