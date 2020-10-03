LeBron James prefers to keep his post-win conversation with Anthony Davis private when asked about it by the reporter post game 2 win in NBA Finals.

Reporters have often tried to lip-read and interpret what players talk to each other about. LeBron James has learnt from all of this and now always keep a towel or a jersey handy before talking to any other player.

LeBron James has always tried his best to make AD feel more at home. After the hard-fought victory in game 2, LeBron was seen talking to AD for quite some time. It seemed like LBJ was embracing his role as a senior and complimenting the younger AD on his performance on the biggest stage of Basketball.

Anthony Davis is playing his first-ever finals, but it doesn’t seem that way. The 27-year-old has been spectacular in the Finals as of yet, scoring 66 in the two games.

“In House”: LeBron’s reply to reporter

LeBron James prefers to keep his conversations with other individuals between the two of them and tonight was no exception. Post the Game 2 win, a reporter tried to ask LeBron what his long chat with AD was all about, and he replied with two simple words: ‘In House’.

Lakers 2 games away from 17th title or will Heat fight back?

The Lakers have taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. LeBron James and Anthony Davis stayed locked in during game two, even though the Heat were missing two key players.

This comes as good news for the Lakers fans as it shows how serious the duo is towards the goal and how they want to achieve it as soon as possible.

The Heat have an unforeseeable disadvantage in the Finals. They entered the Finals as the underdogs on a mission to prove their worth. No one could have seen what happened next. All-Star center Bam Adebayo injured his shoulder and Goran Dragic suffered a left foot plantar tear.

With the series tipped 2-0 in the Lakers’ favor, the Heat will have to come out with all they can, if they want to still have a shot at the coveted Larry O’Brien trophy. The Lakers on the other hand need to ensure that they don’t lose out on their intensity and keep fighting with the same spirit.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals takes place on Sunday at 7.30 PM ET.