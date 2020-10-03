“If you took the top athlete in the world and mixed them with a mafia boss character, that’s who I am” Roman Reigns explains why he joined hands with Paul Heyman since returning to the WWE.

Roman Reigns has long been a polarising figure in the WWE. He was touted as John Cena’s replacement. While that can be argued, he had definitely taken over in the mixed reactions department. Since his return however, many fans have had a change of heart regarding his character.

Also read: Bayley vs Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship announced for next week

The Big Dog now goes around as the Tribal Chief. He is no longer the honourable locker room leader he once was. He is now an egomaniacal mafia boss, who gets what he wants and leaves when he doesn’t need to be there.

Roman Reigns explains why he joined hands with Paul Heyman

One of the more significant changes in his character has been the introduction of Paul Heyman as his right hand man. Reigns explained the reason behind the partnership on the recent edition of the “WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves” podcast.

“It’s just something I wanted to do,” Reigns said. “It was an opportunity to be able to connect a lot of dots. For me, to know I wanted to go down this route, I felt like I needed something; not just show up and look different or talk different – I wanted a whole new presentation and we’re gonna continue to gradually do that. But I thought what better way than to align myself with essentially a high-powered attorney?

:If you took the top athlete in the world and mixed them with a mafia boss character, that’s who I am. The mob boss will go out there and do the hit himself, but you’ve gotta have someone that’s dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s for you. You’ve gotta have somebody that understands the ins and outs and can add that new layer to the character and to the personality. It’s been really cool working with Paul.”

It was nice to actually surprise people

Reigns also spoke on his surprise WWE return at SummerSlam and expressed happiness at WWE managing to not have the moment spoiled through leaks.

“It was actually pretty cool,” Reigns continued. “I like where we’re at right now within the pandemic era outside of just everything going on. To kind of keep everything quiet – to come in and do my business and get the fu*k out of there. That’s been nice and that’s what we’ve been saying – I’m the last one in and the first one out. Just get my stuff in and get up outta there.

“It was nice to actually have a secretive moment within the business and to have an actual surprise. You know, within the landscape of social media, the cat gets out of the bag somehow. It’s always like someone who’s backstage and saw Wrestler X and they spill it to whoever they spill it to and it’s on YouTube and Twitter. It was nice to actually surprise people and have no one know.”

Click here for more WWE News