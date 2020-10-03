Chris Broussard went on the offensive towards Kyrie Irving for trying to backtrack on his earlier comments about being able to defer to a teammate in clutch for the first time ever.

Earlier this week, while speaking on Kevin Durant’s podcast, Kyrie Irving made 2 really controversial statements. One of them was about how the Nets do not need a ‘head coach’ and how KD or he himself could fulfil that role.

The other take was about how Kyrie did not have a teammate he trusted before KD to take and make tough shots in clutch time.

Chris Broussard picks Kyrie apart for trying to play the victim card

Appearing on Nick Wright’s show First Things First, Chris Broussard explained why exactly Kyrie Irving was wrong in what he said, even without mentioning LeBron.

“LeBron has hit 5 playoff buzzer-beaters, more than anyone in NBA history. … Don’t tell me ‘I never mentioned his name.’ When I say Jordan is the GOAT I’m saying Magic & LeBron are not. You have to own it.”

"LeBron has hit 5 playoff buzzer-beaters, more than anyone in NBA history. … Don't tell me 'I never mentioned his name.' When I say Jordan is the GOAT I'm saying Magic & LeBron are not. You have to own it." — @Chris_Broussard on if Kyrie was taking a shot at LeBron on KD's pod

Kyrie Irving has been in the news for all the wrong reasons ever since claiming that the earth is flat on JJ Redick’s podcast in early 2017.

While he has his faction of rabid fans, even they cannot turn a blind eye to some of the distasteful, stupid things he has said. His latest comments have only served to make him more hated to the average hoops fan.