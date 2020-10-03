“I forgot what a toxic place social media can truly be” – Carmella hits back at criticism over her WWE return on SmackDown this week.

The WWE had been airing vignettes featuring a mystery woman for the past few weeks. The woman was confirmed to be Carmella on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The return however, has borne the brunt of criticism from fans.

From her looks to the repetitiveness of the gimmick, many fans took to social media to express their displeasure. The former SmackDown women’s Champion slammed the negative reaction to her comeback on social media calling them ‘toxic’ in a tweet.

“Been off tv & out of the public eye for over five months,” she wrote. “I come back for one night & the amount of negative comments I see just based on my looks alone is disgusting. I forgot what a toxic place social media can truly be. Thank god I know what a hot b***h I am.”

Been off tv & out of the public eye for over five months. I come back for one night & the amount of negative comments I see just based on my looks alone is disgusting. I forgot what a toxic place social media can truly be. Thank god I know what a hot bitch I am. 💁🏼‍♀️😘 — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) October 3, 2020

Carmella’s new character is reminiscent of several female wrestlers who have been more about how they look than what they bring in the ring. However, she has shown in the past that she can hold her own in the ring. This already placing her ahead of the many that have employed this gimmick before.

From the looks of it, it seems that the WWE intend to position her as the top heel in the blue brand. It will be interesting to see where her character goes from here.

