When a reporter informed LeBron today about the value of his rookie cards, the King had a satisfied, happy response to the situation, saying he even has a couple himself.

Antique items like rookie cards, worn shoes, jerseys and championship rings possess significant values in auctions.

Goldin Auctions recently sold a LeBron James rookie card in Mint 9 condition for a value of $1.8 million (Mint 9 is the second best quality of game cards that exist).

LeBron James reacts to the value of his auctioned rookie cards

On being told about the value of the rookie cards on his name that received bids of $1.8 million and $900,000, LeBron told us he has a couple of cards on his own.

He emphasised on how his 2 rookie cards will keep him ‘good’ for a long time to come.

“I think that’s pretty cool. That’s the first thing. I didn’t hear those numbers much growing up. Second thing is I have 2 rookie cards of my own. So I’ll be good for a very, very long time.”

LeBron James on rookie card selling for $1.8 million:

“I think it’s pretty cool. That’s the first thing I think about when I think about where I come from, hearing those numbers — you didn’t hear those numbers much growing up, obviously, where I’m from. — Vaughts’ Views (@vaughtsviews) October 2, 2020

It’s surprising how bidders are willing to play top dollar for obscure collectibles like rookie cards. Whereas things that players normally value themselves, like game-worn shoes and championship rings have not been nearly as successfully auctioned.

For example, Michael Jordan’s ‘Shattered Backboard’ shoes sold for $615,000 – a third of the price James’s rookie card fetched.

This is despite those shoes having a significant history of their own. Jordan wore those shoes in a preseason game in Italy and dunked the ball so hard that he shattered a backboard.