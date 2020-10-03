Who’s Playing

New York @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New York 0-3; Los Angeles 2-1

What to Know

The New York Giants are staring down a pretty large 13-point disadvantage in the spread for Sunday’s contest. They will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Giants stagger in desperate for their first win of the season.

New York found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 36-9 punch to the gut against the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday. QB Daniel Jones had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception and fumbling the ball once with only 179 yards passing.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team’s points. Kicker K Graham Gano delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was close but no cigar this past Sunday as they fell 35-32 to the Buffalo Bills. Despite the loss, the Rams had strong showings from RB Darrell Henderson, who rushed for one TD and 114 yards on 20 carries, and QB Jared Goff, who passed for two TDs and 321 yards on 32 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Goff’s longest connection was to WR Robert Woods for 31 yards in the fourth quarter.

A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Giants are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only three on the season. To make matters even worse for New York, Los Angeles enters the game with six rushing touchdowns, good for second best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a big 13-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles and New York both have one win in their last two games.