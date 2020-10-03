The UFC women’s bantamweight division will take center stage at Fight Island on Saturday night, as four of the top six ranked contenders will be in the octagon for a Fight Night card on ESPN. In the headliner, No. 2 Holly Holm will face No. 6 Irene Aldana, after No. 1 Germaine De Randamie takes on No. 4 Julianna Pena.

Holm and Aldana were originally scheduled to fight in August, but the bout was postponed after Aldana tested positive for COVID-19. Holm has endured a rough stretch of results since her stunning upset of Ronda Rousey back in 2015. Holm is 3-5 in her last eight bouts, but is coming off a unanimous decision win over Raquel Pennington. Aldana is 12-5 for her career, and has won back-to-back fights against Vanessa Melo and Ketlen Vieira.

Main card (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN+)

Women’s Bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana

Heavyweight: Yorgan De Castro vs. Carlos Felipe

Women’s Bantamweight: Germaine De Randamie vs. Julianna Pena

Middleweight: Dequan Townsend vs. Duska Todorovic

Prelim card (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips vs. Cameron Else

Welterweight: Carlos Condit vs. Court McGee

Featherweight: Charles Jourdain vs. Josh Culibao

Middleweight: Jordan Williams vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Women’s Strawweight: Loma Lookboonme vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Bantamweight: Casey Kenney vs. Alatengheili

Lightweight: Luigi Vendramini vs. Jessin Ayari