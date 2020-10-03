“Him being sick does not wipe away all the evil that he has done” – Dave Batista on Donald Trump testing positive for Covid-19. The former WWE Champion slammed the US President on social media.

U.S President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania recently announced that they had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

“Tonight, FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” He wrote on twitter. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Joe Biden and his wife Jill wished the Trumps a “swift recovery”.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the President and his family,” Mr. Biden tweeted.’

Former WWE Star Dave Batista however, did not share the same sentiment, instead he continued to criticise the President and claimed that he was the “same person with or without covid.”

“Him being sick does not wipe away all the evil that he has done” – Dave Batista on Donald Trump testing positive for Covid-19

Donald Trump has long been criticised for not taking the Coronavirus seriously. He has said that he wanted to downplay the virus in order to avoid panic. Batista however, isn’t buying it and believes that his lies have cost too many American lives.

Trump has incited violence on so many levels it’s sickening. He lied to Americans and created a false sense of security and people died. He’d happily see one of his disciples gun down anyone who opposes him. Hes the same person with or without covid. I have 0 sympathy for him. — Shadow Person Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 2, 2020

“Trump has incited violence on so many levels it’s sickening,” he wrote. “He lied to Americans and created a false sense of security and people died. He’d happily see one of his disciples gun down anyone who opposes him. Hes the same person with or without covid. I have 0 sympathy for him.”

He then expressed fear regarding how this would impact the U.S Presidential elections and the undecided voters.

What’s really terrifying to me right now is that so many people who thought Trump was the fascist scourge of the earth yesterday are praying for him and wishing him a speedy recovery today. Imagine how his supporters and undecided voters are going to react?! Wtf people?!! — Shadow Person Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 2, 2020

“What’s really terrifying to me right now is that so many people who thought Trump was the fascist scourge of the earth yesterday are praying for him and wishing him a speedy recovery today. Imagine how his supporters and undecided voters are going to react?! Wtf people?!!”

Replying to an article regarding his thoughts on people praying for Trump, Batista wrote:

“Him being sick does not wipe away all the evil that he has done. The pain and misery he has caused this country.The callous purposeful incitement of hate and violence through lies and rhetoric propaganda. The lives lost because of his ego! But you pray away! #TrumpLiedPeopleDied”

Him being sick does not wipe away all the evil that he has done. The pain and misery he has caused this country.The callous purposeful incitement of hate and violence through lies and rhetoric propaganda. The lives lost because of his ego! But you pray away! #TrumpLiedPeopleDied https://t.co/Rn8qhJu459 — Shadow Person Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 2, 2020

Batista also recently slammed Trump after this week’s Presidential debate.

‘Stand back and stand by?” Bautista tweeted. “I can’t even with this sorry ass grotesque racist mother*cker!” He added, “I wish we could have a real time fact check instead of confirming all the lies President Proud Boy says after the fact. They should shock his ass every time he lies.”

