Anthony Davis finished Game 2 of the Finals with yet another dominant stat-line. Critics like Skip Bayless, however, find ways to discredit the opponent rather than lauding him.

On a night when the Heat started the game without 2 of their 5 starters in Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo, Anthony Davis put his pedal to the metal.

There was a spell when he went for 8 straight field goal attempts. The Heat were in fits to stop him, and they had to start throwing double teams at him in the 4th quarter to slow him down.

Skip Bayless says the Heat have turned Anthony Davis into Wilt Chamberlain

So dominant was Anthony Davis on the offensive end, in fact, that Skip Bayless could not help but find fault with the Heat. Their zone defense strategy was leading to easy buckets through cuts for the big man. And they were unable to slow him down on the post.

The Miami Heat have turned Anthony Davis into Wilt Chamberlain. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 3, 2020

Davis finished with 32 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 15-of-20 from the floor. He made all of his 3-point attempts as well.

These are signs that even with Adebayo in the game, the Heat could have done little to slow him down, if at all. The 6’10” forward/center has been having a field day in the playoffs, and has the second-highest scoring average of all players in playoffs.

There’s little doubting that Anthony Davis is the modern comparison we can make to Wilt Chamberlain. Although Chamberlain was more athletic, Davis seems to be eminently more skilled than the Lakers and Warriors legend. The comparisons will definitely make more sense once Davis earns more individual honours.