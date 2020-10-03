LeBron James is wasting no chance to berate former teammate Kyrie Irving. The two got off on bad terms when Irving demanded and got a trade from the Cavs.

Kyrie Irving landed himself into hot water once again with some questionable statements. Among those in question are him saying Kevin Durant is the first teammate he’s had whom he trusts to knock down the same shots as him.

Another was questioning whether the Nets need a ‘real head coach’, given him or KD could do the job just as well.

LeBron James’s comments on head coaches having absolute respect

While complimenting his own head coach Frank Vogel for his tactics last night, James seemed to simultaneously be taking a shot at Kyrie.

When asked about what made him gravitate towards Vogel as his head coach, James said Vogel had earned his respect during his time with the Pacers.

James added then that the head coach needs to have the respect of all his players if he wishes to make an impact.

LeBron on what made him gravitate towards Frank Vogel as a coach: “Going against Frank’s teams in Indiana and how well those teams were coached. The head coach should have respect from all his players if you are serious about making an impact.” #NBAFinals #Lakers — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) October 3, 2020

Irving and LeBron won a championship in Cleveland together under head coach Ty Lue.

Lue was seen as a man manager more than an Xs and Os coach, and his Cavs teams seemed to gel really well. They made it to 2 Finals before Kyrie was upset about being independently put in trade deals, and demanded a move away from the team on his own.