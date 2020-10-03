“He shouldn’t be jumping ahead”- Frank Lampard on Tammy Abraham arguing for the penalty-kick against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea had a thumping 4-0 win against Crystal Palace at the Stamford Bridge, with two of the four goals coming from penalty kicks by Jorginho.

However, resentments erupted among Chelsea players when Tammy Abraham insisted on taking the second penalty kick but was denied by captain Cesar Azpilicueta as Jorginho was adamant about taking the spot-kick.

Abraham appeared to be arguing for the kick till the end, but his words looked like went to deaf ears. In the end, the English striker had to step back.

😳😳😳😳. @tammyabraham tried to reverse the order there. But, that’s a good sign. It really shows how hungry for goals someone is. No big deal. pic.twitter.com/16P1XvnJrr — 🇲🇼 Mami No. 1 🇲🇼 (@game_nkumaka) October 3, 2020

Coming to Frank Lampard’s opinions on it, he said that he appreciates Abraham’s eagerness to be on the scoresheet, but he must adhere to the instructions placed before.

“It’s been dealt with on the pitch and in the dressing room. No problems dealt with.” Lampard while talking to BT Sports.

“I want leaders, and I don’t mind a little bit of conflict. He (Abraham) can get put in his place a bit and I appreciate his eagerness to get on the scoresheet, but he shouldn’t be jumping ahead on the list, and those are the rules.”

Why is Tammy Abraham eager to be on the scoresheet?

Ever since Timo Werner arrived at Chelsea, Abraham’s position in Chelsea’s lineup immediately came under doubt. However, Lampard has still managed to place both of them.

However, Werner’s contribution is still lacking from the left-wing, so eventually, Lampard will have to decide while picking one of them, and Werner is probably going to be preferred.

Thus, maybe Abraham has the urge to be on the score-sheet every time to validate his claim in the team. But it could honestly backfire him.