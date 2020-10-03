The New York Giants travel out west this week, as they are scheduled to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the new and beautiful SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Joe Judge’s squad lost by 27 points to the San Francisco 49ers’ backups last Sunday, and the first-year head coach is still searching for his first win. As for the Rams, they came back from a 25-point deficit against the Buffalo Bills to take the lead in Week 3, but still ended up falling, 35-32. This was Sean McVay’s first loss of the 2020 season, so he’s motivated to show the NFL world that his team is still a formidable force in the NFC.

The Giants’ morale has to have hit a low point this past week, as their defense allowed Nick Mullens and the 49ers offense to go off for 420 total yards, while New York registered just 231. This is why the Rams are favored to win by a boatload of points on Sunday, but we will get to that in a moment.

Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook as of Friday.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, October 4 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Giants at Rams (-13.5)

This line has seen quite a bit of movement, as it reopened at Rams -11 on Sunday afternoon but has now climbed to Rams -13.5.

The pick: Rams -13.5. To be frank, the Giants appear to be a dumpster fire right now while the Rams average the seventh-most points per game (29.7). The Giants have yet to score more than 16 points in a game, which is worrisome. I admit Rams -13.5 is a scary spread, but seven out of 16 games last week were won by at least two touchdowns.

Over/Under 48 points

This number has dropped a bit over the past week, as the Over/Under reopened at 48.5 on Sunday night and is now 48.

The pick: Under 48. As we previously mentioned, the Giants have yet to score more than 16 points in a game. In my top picks article earlier this week, I predicted a 30-13 win for the Rams.

Player props

Daniel Jones total rushing yards: Over 17.5 (-115). Jones rushed for a season-high 49 yards last week and became one of three NFC quarterbacks with 10-plus games for 20 or more rushing yards since 2019. He has rushed for at least 21 yards in each of the Giants’ three games this season, so I think this is a good prop.

Jared Goff total passing attempts: Under 33.5 (-105). Goff had to air the ball out last week and still attempted just 32 passes. The former No. 1 overall pick attempted over 33 passing attempts more than not last season, but this offense appears to be different in 2020. Against a weak Giants team, McVay will probably will rely on his running backs more often than not this Sunday.

Darell Henderson Jr. total rushing attempts: Over 16.5 (-125). Henderson rushed 20 times for 114 yards and a touchdown last week against the Bills. Not only do I expect him to clear the Over here, I think he has a good chance to clear 20 carries this week.