When Texas A&M hired Jimbo Fisher at the end of the 2017 college football season, Aggies fans surely had high hopes for the future. While it often takes time before a new coach starts winning consistently, fans also probably thought the team would be more competitive against SEC powerhouses by Year 3.

Well, No. 2 Alabama rocked No. 13 Texas A&M on Saturday, 52-24, and Aggies fans were livid.

Texas A&M had the ball for about 15 minutes more than the Crimson Tide and still lost by a whopping 28 points. This follows the Aggies 47-28 loss to Alabama last season and their 45-23 loss in 2018. Fisher is now 0-4 overall against Nick Saban, who moved to 20-0 against his former assistants, as CBS Sports noted.

Following a solid 9-4 first season with Fisher in 2018, Texas A&M was 8-4 last season and 4-4 in the SEC. After barely beating Vanderbilt, 17-12, in the season-opener last week and getting destroyed by Alabama, the Aggies aren’t exactly looking like a dominant squad.

And with five more currently ranked opponents on their schedule — Florida, Mississippi State, Tennessee, LSU and Auburn — and only a 10-game regular season to work with, it’s unlikely this is the year the Aggies finish with double-digit wins for the first time since 2012.

The situation is even worse when you remember Fisher signed a 10-year, $75 million contract, and with its massive buyout, USA TODAY Sports ranked it as the worst deal in 2019.

It seems like that dateless national championship plaque they gave Fisher not long after he was hired could remain dateless for a while if Texas A&M continues to lose big. Regardless, Aggies fans are furious, and they and other college football fans roasted Fisher during and after the 28-point loss.