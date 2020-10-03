Description: EVE Vs BHA Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Everton’s charismatic attacking football sees people stand up and take notice.

While Everton were always touted as one of the clubs to keep an eye on this season given their bevy of worldclass signings, few had envisioned the side settling in so quickly. The team has taken no time to acclimatise itself with each other with the new players having had a telling impact at the club.

The side has gone onto register three wins on the spin in the Premier League along with concurrently progressing through from its fourth round Carabao Cup tie as well. The team refused to ease up against West Ham earlier in the week, going out hammer and tongs to dismantle their opponents in the tournament.

It’s a run the side will be looking to keep going speckle free when it takes to the middle for its showdown against Brighton today. And with Brighton having defensive issues at the moment, the home side will be quietly confident of keeping its 100% winning record in Premier League 2020-21 intact.

EVE Vs BHA Fantasy Probable Winner

Defeated twice by Manchester United across the last week, Brighton have seen both those defeats come due to their wavering backline. This is a side in dire need of some semblance at the back, the absence of which will see them being defeated for the third time this season today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Gbamin, Holgate, Kenny, Allan and Jarrad are all going to sit out for an Everton side ravaged with injuries at the moment.

Jose, Florin, Walton and Davy are all ruled out for the visitors who are equally fraught with injuries.

Everton

Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Doucoure, Delph, Gomes, Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Brighton

Ryan, White, Dunk, Webster, Lamptey, Lallana, Alzate, March, Trossard, Connolly, Maupay

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Everton Vs Brighton

Date And Time: 3rd October, Saturday- 7:30pm IST

Venue: Goodison Park, Everton

Television: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Everton

Brighton

Maupay: 3 Goals, 1 Assist

Bygone Encounter

Crystal Palace Vs Everton: 1-2

Brighton Vs Manchester United: 2-3

Goal-Keeper

Matthew Ryan has far been from his best in the early exchanges of the season. However, he’s someone who hardly falters for a lengthy period, a player who has made a name for himself owing to his fortitude and galanty in the face of adversary.

Defenders

Tariq Lamptey has been the talk of the town ever since the onset of the new season. In a Brighton side where little has gone right, he’s emerged as a silver lining, a player who has put each step in the right department in all facets of the game.

Everton on the other hand see us unearth a trio from the club. The side has let in just three goals in three matches, a backline which is slowly starting to take shape as a unit to be held in reverence.

We begin with fullback Lucas Digne who won the side’s penalty against Crystal Palace the last time around. Joining up are CBs Michael Keene and Yerry Mina, two players who have held fort for the club at the back.

Midfielders

With Allan set to miss today’s clash as he struggles with an injury, Abdoulaye Doucoure will be asked to take centrestage in midfield. And ever since his transfer, his decorum has shown why the club reposed faith in him with the player making him mark felt everywhere.

James Rodriguez and Ancelotti have thrived in each other’s company and it’s a partnership bringing sweet fruits for Everton this season. James has settled in extremely quickly under the tutelage of Ancelotti with him having already registered the one assist for the side.

Brighton on the other hand see us opt for Leandro Trossard owing to the one goal and assist apiece he’s registered for the club.

Strikers

Ancelotti has transformed Dominic Calvert-Lewin into a completely new player. Ever since he’s taken over charge of the club, the faith he’s reposed in Dominic has seen him grow leaps and bounds.

The striker just can’t stop scoring at the moment with his five league goals paired alongside his hattrick against West Ham in the Carabao Cup. Richarlison with the one goal and two assists will be paired alongside him.

Brighton will meanwhile see top scorer with the three goals Maupay be the singular pick from the side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Everton’s leading scorer, Dominic was a prudent pick as our side’s captain while Richarlison is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Ryan, Tariq, Keane, Digne, Mina, Trossard, Rodriguez, Doucoure, Maupay, Richarlison, Dominic

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.