Description: DOR Vs FRB Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Borussia Dortmund look to avoid their third defeat inside the space of six days.

Defeated last week in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund saw that result being followed by their demise in the German Super Cup. Despite going out hammer and tongs on the day, the side was unable to parry away Bayern Munich’s sensational attack, one which saw them fail to register a second win in the competition on the bounce.

While it won’t be a performance the club will be beating itself about, Borussia Dortmund are bound to have contemplated on what could have been. The five goal thriller failed to swing their way with Bayern Munich just about scramming to a 3-2 win.

Having encountered two defeats on the spin, Borussia Dortmund return back to the land of Bundesliga 2020-21 in a bid to curb that run. Their last contest before the international set of encounters take over, Borussia Dortmund know a win today is crucial for them with the side looking to carry momentum into its break.

DOR Vs FRB Fantasy Probable Winner

Yet to be defeated in the league, Freiburg know they are equipped with the tools to give Borussia Dortmund cold feet today. Up against a Borussia Dortmund constituting of tiring legs, Freiburg will be looking to come hot out of the blocks.

They’ll dish out a stern test to the home side as well but eventually we should see Borussia Dortmund’s superior attack win the three points for the side.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Zagadou, Tobias and Hazard will all be ruled out for the impending encounter pertaining to their injuries.

Freiburg will be without the services of Mark who is currently injured.

Borussia Dortmund

Burki, Can, Hummels, Akanji, Meunier, Bellingham, Witsel, Guerreiro, Sancho, Reyna, Haaland

Freiburg

Muller, Schmid, Lienhart, Heintz, Gunter, Sallai, Santamaria, Hofler, Grifo, Holer, Petersen

Bundesliga 2019-20

Match: Borussia Dortmund Vs Freiburg

Date And Time: 3rd October, Saturday- 7:00pm IST

Venue: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

Telecast: FanCode

Top Goal Scorer

Borussia Dortmund

Freiburg

Bygone Encounter

Augsburg Vs Borussia Dortmund: 2-0

Freiburg Vs Wolfsburg: 1-1

Goal-Keeper

Florian Muller has been pivotal to Freiberg’s foregone two results. Asked to safeguard a backline which has offered next to nothing, he’s refused to be dissuaded, staving away shot after shot to pull off a win and draw for his side.

Defenders

Borussia Dortmund’s last two defeats in the league have been down to the side’s complete failure defensively. The side has gone onto be hit for five goals in those clashes, a backline which has crumbled to be battered with ease.

However, the side hardly errs for a lengthy period and we should see them revert to their resplendent best defensively today. They are way the better out of these two sides when it comes to the defensive side of the game to see all of Thomas Munier, Mats Hummels and Manuel Akanji be our picks for the day.

Midfielders

Their biggest transfer this time around, Borussia Dortmund’s new boy, Jude Bellingham already has the one assist to his name. There was a colossal amount made of his transfer to the club and he’ll be looking to show why the club paid such a staggering amount to reign him in.

Ever since the tailend of the foregone season, wingback Raphael Guerreiro has emerged as a crucial component of Borussia Dortmund’s gameplan. While he’s been solid as ever defensively, he’s unlocked his true potential in attack as well to register a string of goals and assists.

Freiburg meanwhile see us opt for the indomitable CDM pairing of Nicolas Hofler and Baptiste Santamaria. The two will be pivotal to the side’s defensive aspirations, players who have till now done a good job of safeguarding an otherwise abject defence.

Strikers

Borussia Dortmund’s striker, Erling Haaland has torched his way to two goals inside two matches to make him an instant pick. Having brushed off his injury, Jadon Sancho now hail an hearty joins up in lieu of his one assist.

Nils Petersen’s two goals for Freiberg meanwhile will see him be our pick from the opposition.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The two goals to Haaland’s name make him a must have pick as our side’s captain while Sancho is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Muller, Akanji, Hummels, Thomas, Santamaria, Bellingham, Raphael, Grifo, Haaland, Sancho, Petersen

