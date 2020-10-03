Does Dr DisRespect speak Mandarin? Can he speak other Asian languages? What’s the language he used to speak on stream? Get your answers here!

Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV aka Dr DisRespect aka the self-proclaimed “face of Twitch” has been one of the most influential streamers in the world over the last 3 years. Even his recent ban on Twitch, the platform where he made his fortune, hasn’t dented Doc’s popularity as he continues to notch healthy nos. on YouTube.

Does Dr DisRespect speak Mandarin?

Now, most of us know and love the Doc for his iconic character work. Also, not to mention, the great production quality of his streams and his magnetic persona. So, no doubt that the Doc is a man of many talents. But, can he speak Mandarin?

The short and simple answer to that is “No, he cannot”. In fact, the Doc has himself confessed on stream that he does not know Chinese or any other Asian language for that matter.

But then what is that “Mandarin-like” tongue he spoke ever so often?

The Doc & his “Hybrid Language” Controversy.

Almost two years ago, in late 2017 and early 2018, the Doc used to be regularly caught on steam speaking what he labelled a “Hybrid Language”. He called this a mix of various Asian languages. However, the truth of this curious tongue was rather bland. It was, in fact, simply gibberish.

So, why did Doc speak gibberish and term it as a “Hybrid Language”? Well, around the same time when these events took place, many Chinese gamers started playing PUBG, COD and several other games that the Doc played. As a result, many of these Chinese gamers would often use the American server and share teams with the Doc. And every time this took place, the Doc would hear Chinese in his ears. Therefore, he decided, in a rather insensitive manner, to poke fun at their language by imitating the sounds but, in fact, speaking gibberish. And, to this gibberish, he gave the name of a “hybrid language” in order to escape claims of racial abuse.

However, did he escape them?

Why did he stop speaking his “Hybrid Language”?

So, did the Doc escape criticism? The simple answer is “No”. In fact, famous American YouTubers like Jimmy Wong called him out for his misdemeanour. The community also criticised him. Therefore, the Doc, realising he was wrong, quietly stopped using his “Hybrid Language” any more. And it has been history ever since.

So, there you go. That is the whole story of Dr DisRespect, once upon a time, allegedly “speaking Mandarin or Chinese”.

