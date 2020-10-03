Getty Images



Tyron Smith appears ready to retake the field and get back to his dominant ways in Week 4. The perennial All-Pro missed the last two games due to neck stingers — an ailment he’s battled more than once recently — but the Dallas Cowboys readily admitted he had at least a chance to participate in the last two outings. Instead, they chose to hold him out to allow time for rest and recovery versus pushing the issue and potentially costing him extended time this season, and the chess move resulted in a 1-1 split leading into their clash with the Cleveland Browns. Smith has now returned to practice and barring a setback this weekend, is expected to be on the field come Sunday.

Speaking to 105.3FM the Fan on Friday, owner Jerry Jones made a sweeping verdict in declaring Smith, DeMarcus Lawrence (knee) and rookie second-round pick Trevon Diggs (knee/shoulder) should all be a go to help combat a scrappy Cleveland team.

“It’s certainly looking like we’ll have them available,” said Jones.

That declaration echoes comments made Friday morning by head coach Mike McCarthy, who noted Smith is “on track to play” and that he “did everything” in practice on Wednesday that was “set out for him”. That included the seven-time Pro Bowler participating in 11-on-11 drills for the first time since being sidelined with the injury following the opener.

“I think we’re definitely heading in the direction of him playing on Sunday,” McCarthy said.

Durability has been a question mark hovering about Smith’s head as of late, but the Cowboys have taken to often giving the veteran a rest day during the week and it’s mostly paid off — Smith has missed just three games per season in each of the last four. Given the injuries he’s battled, including the aforementioned neck stingers as well as back issues in recent years, it’s remarkable he remains available and accounted for as often as he does, and remains arguably the best left tackle in football when he’s on the field.

It’s only two games missed thus far in 2020, and the Cowboys are hoping it stays that way in a year where their outlook on right tackle La’El Collins is becoming increasingly bleak, but for now, the focus is on welcoming him back with open arms as Myles Garrett comes to town — licking his chops for a shot or two at Dak Prescott.

It’s a calling all cars situation with Garrett in town, and Smith is a whole Hummer (H1).