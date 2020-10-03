The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to make it three wins in a row while the Los Angeles Chargers are trying to avoid three consecutive losses when these two clubs meet at Raymond James Stadium for their Week 4 matchup on Sunday. Injuries are hitting both of these clubs rather hard coming into this contest as the Chargers will once again be without quarterback Tyrod Taylor along with offensive linemen Bryan Bulaga and Trai Turner. The Bucs, meanwhile, have already ruled out star receiver Chirs Godwin and running back Leonard Fournette.

All eight of our CBS Sports experts have the Buccaneers winning this game. William Hill Sportsbook, meanwhile, has the line currently set at Buccaneers -7 and the Over/Under total at 42.5. Before we break down this game any further, here’s how you can follow all the action.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

Tom Brady has seemingly turned a corner in Week 3 as he continues to try and mesh within the Buccaneers offense. The veteran quarterback completed over 65% of his throws against Denver last week for 297 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interception. Brady has also begun bringing the short passing-game (or death by a million paper cuts offense) to Tampa. Over the first three weeks, Brady has completed 73.7 of his passes when throwing it 10 yards or less. He’ll look to continue that upswing against a familiar opponent in the Chargers, a club that he’s had success against.

For his career, Brady is 9-2 against the Chargers and has won eight in a row beginning in the 2007 Divisional Round. Over that stretch, he’s completed 67.7% of his passes and averages 292.9 passing yards per game. Losing Fournette and Godwin for this game is less than ideal, but the Tampa Bay offense has plenty of weapons to lean on in their absence, including Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski, Scotty Miller, and Ronald Jones.

While the Bucs offense is looking up, the Tampa Bay defense has picked up where they left off in 2019 where they were a strong unit wire-to-wire. This year, they are a top-five squad in opponents total yards per game (4th), opponents rushing yards per game (3rd), takeaways (3rd), and tackles for a loss (2nd).

That doesn’t bode too well for a Chargers team that just can’t seem to shake the injury bug. Tyrod Taylor will be out once again, which will thrust rookie Justin Herbert into QB1 responsibilities. One area where Herbert has shown flashes of his first-round billing, however, is throwing the ball downfield. He’s completing 69.5% of his throws for 641 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. Last week, Herbert joined Cam Newton and Kyler Murray as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for 300-plus yards in each of their first two starts. Keenan Allen has particularly liked the change at quarterback as he’s seen 29 targets from Herbert over the past two games and has come down with 20 receptions for 228 yards and a touchdown.

Prediction

I like the Bucs coming out with the win here and I’d also take them covering the touchdown spread. Despite the injuries, Tom Brady’s club seems to be clicking right now and get a hobbled Chargers team coming to town to continue to the winning streak. When you factor in Tampa’s success rushing the passer with Turner and Bulaga being out for L.A., Justin Herbert will likely be under consistent pressure throughout the afternoon which could force him into a number of turnovers. For the rest of my picks for Week 4, click here.

Score: Tampa Bay 27, L.A. Chargers 17