When Carmelo Anthony’s NBA career is over, and one reflects upon it, his time with the Thunder will be just a footnote. Anthony spent just a single season in Oklahoma City in 2017-18, and the Thunder greatly underachieved during that campaign, as they were eliminated by the Utah Jazz in the first round after facing lofty preseason expectations. The previous offseason the Thunder had added Anthony, and All-Star forward Paul George, to complement reigning league MVP Russell Westbrook, and many thought that the team could compete for a title, or at least a Finals berth. When that didn’t happen, the Thunder quickly went in a different direction, and Anthony was traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

Given the way that his time with the team ended, it would be understandable if Anthony didn’t harbor fond memories of his Thunder tenure. However, that’s not the case. During a recent appearance on JJ Redick’s podcast “The Old Man and the Three,” Anthony reflected on his time in Oklahoma City and said that he enjoyed it despite the fact that the team failed to live up to expectations.

“For me personally, I actually really enjoyed my time at OKC,” Anthony said, via Forbes. “That team, I enjoyed it. Being around those guys, I enjoyed it. Granted, we didn’t do what we were supposed to do. The goal was to win with that team. We didn’t do it. We underachieved.”

Anthony also said that the players on the team thought that they would get an opportunity to run it back the following season. They never got a chance to do so though, and Anthony thinks that money — i.e. the Thunder’s desire to avoid the luxury tax — was the determining factor.

“And in our minds we’re just like ‘yo listen man, we’re coming back next year, we’re gonna be good,” Anthony said. “This is new to everybody. Russ, this is your team, I’m coming off an All-Star year in New York, so I’m like let’s put this all together.’ It didn’t work out. It all came down to money. I already knew what I was up against…I wish OKC would’ve worked out.”

Things may not have worked out for Anthony in Oklahoma City, or at his next stop in Houston, but he was ultimately able to find a happy home with the Trail Blazers in Portland this season. He will be a free agent this offseason, but he is hopeful that he will be able to complete his career in Portland.

“I pray that it could be Portland,” Anthony said of his NBA future in August. “Honestly, thank God I found a home in Portland. I got comfortable with the organization. I got comfortable with the guys on the team. They got comfortable with me … At this point in my career, I do think that that’s the best fit for me, the best situation. Especially having this experience now and kind of just getting my feet wet, coming in and being who I am and staying true to myself. I really hope that it can be Portland at the end of the day where we give ourselves a chance to keep this team together, get guys healthy and get another run at it.

“Whenever you find a situation that is comfortable and allows you to be who you are, you want to stay in that situation,” Anthony added. “There is no need to try different things when something is working.”

At the end of the day, Anthony’s NBA future will likely be determined by money, again. Anthony signed with the Blazers for the minimum this season. If he’s willing to accept that again, or close to it, Portland would likely welcome him back with open arms given the production he provided throughout the regular season and in Orlando. However, if Anthony is looking for a larger payday, he might have to look elsewhere.