The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is 2-1 overall and 1-0 at home, while the Chargers are 1-2 overall and 1-0 on the road. Tampa Bay is favored by seven points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Chargers odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 42.5.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Bucs vs. Chargers:

Buccaneers vs. Chargers spread: Buccaneers -7

Buccaneers vs. Chargers over-under: 42.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Chargers money line: Tampa Bay -320, Los Angeles +260

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay strolled past the Denver Broncos this past Sunday, 28-10. Tom Brady passed for three TDs and 297 yards on 38 attempts. He has 59 career games with three-plus TD passes and no INTs, the most in NFL history. The Buccaneers won back-to-back games by 14 or more points for the first time since November of 2010.

Mike Evans had two TDs in Week 3. He is one of three players with a receiving TD in each of the first three games of 2020. Shaquil Barrett had two sacks. Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Leonard Fournette (ankle) have been ruled out for Week 4. Evans should continue to play a large role in the passing game while Ronald Jones assumes full lead running back duties.

What you need to know about the Chargers

Meanwhile, Los Angeles lost to the Carolina Panthers 21-16. Carolina sacked Justin Herbert twice and converted three Chargers turnovers into 12 points. The rookie quarterback was 35 of 49 for 330 yards and a touchdown, but also had a fumble and an interception. Keenan Allen caught 13 passes for 136 yards and a TD. Allen moved into third place in receptions in franchise history with 548.

Austin Ekeler punched in a rushing touchdown in addition to catching 11 passes for 84 yards. It was his third career game with 10-plus catches, second-most among running backs since 2018. Ekeler has 964 scrimmage yards (96.4 per game) and nine TDs in his past 10 games on the road. He leads the AFC with 378 scrimmage yards.

