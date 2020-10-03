Getty Images



Linebacker Logan Wilson (concussion) and defensive tackle Geno Atkins (shoulder) have already been ruled out for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but a surprise name was added to the injury report on Saturday. According to the Bengals, starting running back Joe Mixon is now questionable to suit up this weekend due to a chest injury. Mixon was not listed on the injury report all week, and was a full participant in practice.

In three games this season, Mixon has rushed 52 times for a total of 164 yards and has caught seven passes for 58 yards. The former second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft signed a four-year, $48 million extension earlier this offseason after rushing for 1,137 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry last year.

It’s unknown how Mixon suffered this injury, but if he cannot go, expect Giovani Bernard to get the start. Bernard has recorded just two carries so far this season but is third on the team in receiving with 12 catches for 98 yards.

The Bengals have the sixth-worst offense in the league when it comes to yards per game (317.3), and have the third-worst rushing offense in the league, as they average just 79.3 yards per game on the ground. Joe Burrow and Co. are still searching for their first victory of the season, as they tied with the Philadelphia Eagles last week, 23-23. The Jaguars provide a good opportunity for that first win, as they have lost their last two games. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.