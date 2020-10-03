This isn’t the first time that Ben Simmons has been compared to LeBron James, but Stephen A Smith is keeping the faith in the 2-time All Star.

After missing the playoffs with a knee injury, the Sixers will be glad to get him back for the start of next season. Simmons has always been an effective NBA player with his ability to defend all 5 positions, run the fast break and facilitate teammates. But for him to take the next step as a transcendent talent, he needs to be a willing and effective jump shooter.

Stephen A Smith keeping the faith in Ben Simmons’ talent

There are many people who have written off Ben Simmons as unable to lead a team successfully in the playoffs. His lack of a jump shot, and more importantly, his unwillingness even to attempt one, has had terrible effects on the Sixers’ spacing.

He has been deployed by Brett Brown as a power forward on offense just for them to get over the spacing problems. This has suppressed his best talents.

Stephen A Smith believes, Doc Rivers’ first assignment as Sixers coach should be to help Ben Simmons get that jump shot going for himself.

He then goes onto say that if Simmons is able to incorporate that in his arsenal, he could very well be LeBron James 2.0.

“If Ben Simmons develops a jump shot, he’ll be the second coming of LeBron James.” Ok @stephenasmith. — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) October 2, 2020

When the season kicks back in action, the Sixers will sport a changed look in all probability.

They will look to trade away one of their two bad contracts in Tobias Harris or Al Horford to add some shooting. Buddy Hield could be a possible acquisition given the interest the Kings guard has displayed in moving to Philly online.

It remains to be seen what kind of moves the Sixers will push for in the offseason. A Chris Paul trade has also been mentioned in NBA circles.