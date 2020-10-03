Bayley vs Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship announced for next week, October 9th, WWE Draft Episode.

The WWE have really gone all in with the Sasha Banks and Bayley storyline. Years of friendship and bickering as faces and then as heels before Bayley finally turned on Sasha to set up a feud many have been looking forward to, only for it to culminate on an episode of SmackDown?

Many had speculated that this was a potential Wrestlemania main eventer, at the very least, an all out clash at Hell in a cell. Instead, Bayley vs Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship has been announced for next week, October 9th, WWE Draft Episode.

There are several things wrong with this match, but before that, let’s first get the obvious out of the way. This is definitely not WWE’s end game. It is more than likely that the match will end in a disqualification, ensuring that the feud goes to a pay per view. However, there was no reason for this match to even take place at all.

First of all, Sasha had her neck crushed by Bayley on September 4th. Two weeks later, she gets attacked once again. Surely it would take more than 3 weeks for Sasha to fully recover right?

Secondly, will Bayley ever have a match with a clean finish? It seems like forever since she last retained her title dominantly. The way this has been set up, it appears that another controversial finish is in order and that could go a long way in hurting the momentum of this feud.

A month back, this was the hottest storyline in all of wrestling and the WWE have managed to strip it off everything that made it great. Having said that, this feud is far from a lost cause. It is all but guaranteed that the two women will tear it up in the ring. It is only a matter of the WWE compelling the viewers to buy into the story.

There are a number of ways to achieve that, maybe have Sasha drafted to RAW. She somehow wins a shot at Bayley’s title (wouldn’t be the first time a RAW star got that shot this year). Build the story around how Hell in a cell could be her last chance at prising the title off Bayley and getting her revenge.

Another way to go could be separating them in the draft. They could then have Banks win the Rumble and get her revenge at Mania. This however, would mean that the culmination to the feud will be delayed by at least 7 more months;which could be too long for some fans who feel like they’ve already waited long enough.

Regardless, what happens next is all but speculation. What is definitive however, is that the two will clash next week.

