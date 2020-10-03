Description: ATN Vs CAG Fantasy Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Atalanta lay down their first statement of intent this season after trouncing Lazio

Encountering Lazio right in the early exchanges of Serie A 2020-21, Atalanta knew a win would go a long way in stamping their authority this season. And the side did more than just with the 4-1 routing of Lazio seeing them laying a real marker this season.

While its still early to read too much into this result, the manner in which Atalanta comprehensively outshone Lazio in every department of the game shows that they are here for the long term this season as well. Lazio are no sitting ducks, a side which was completely flummoxed infront of the emphatic attacking brunt Atalanta came at them with.

It was Atalanta’s second win on the spin, a result which places the side in second place at the moment. And another thumping result could take them all the way into first place, a prize which is set to see the side come out hammer and tongs ahead of today’s impending showdown.

ATN Vs CAG Fantasy Probable Winner

Where Atalanta schooled Lazio the last time around, Cagliari on the other hand were schooled by Lazio. Losing 2-0 in that fixture, Cagliari find themselves with a win to their name, a peril which will further extend when they step out for today’s clash.

Probable Playing 11

Aleksey, Gollini, Pessina and Piccini are all ruled out for the hosts attributing to injuries.

Gaston and Luca are both set to miss today’s clash for Cagliari owing to their injuries.

Atalanta

Sportiello, Caldara, Palomino, Toloi, Hateboer, Freuler, Pasalic, Gosens, Gomez, Muriel, Zapata

Cagliari

Cragno, Zappa, Walukiewicz, Godin, Lykogiannis, Nandez, Marin, Rog, Pavoletti, Simeone, Pedro

Match Details

Serie A 2020-21

Match: Atalanta Vs Cagliari

Date And Time: 28th October, Sunday- 4:00pm IST

Venue: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia, Bergamo

Where To Watch: Sony Ten 1/HD

Bygone Encounter

Lazio Vs Atalanta: 1-4

Cagliari Vs Lazio: 0-2

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Alessio Cragno from Cagliari will be embedded in our framework as the goal-keeper for this one. He’s all set to ship in goals but his expertise and flair should allow him to register a steady source of saves as well.

Defenders

The biggest takeaway from Atalanta’s routing of Lazio was that the side is more than just an attacking juggernaut. The defence has across the last two seasons worked in the backdrop but played an integral role in the side’s consummate success with the team stalling Lazio to the measly one goal.

And with Cagliari having scored just once in two encounters, a cleansheet takes precedence for Atalanta today. It sees all of Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero and Jose Luis Palomino be ingrained in our team from the home side.

Midfielders

Ruben Gosens has continued right where he left off from last season. The wingback has a real penchant for making his presence felt in the side’s attacking plays with his assiduous assistance up the park seeing him register a goal and assist against Lazio.

Counterpart Hans Hateboer had the same returns on the day to make the wingback pairing a must have pick for us from the side. Cagliari elsewhere also see a duo represent us, one comprised of the indomitable Razvan Marin and Marko Rog given their ability to hold fort for the side in the centre of midfield.

Strikers

Alejandro Gomez has needed no time to settle into his groove in the league this season. He already has three goals inside the space of two encounters, a player who is regaling us in scintillating soirees.

Luis Muriel with the one goal and one assist will join up with him while the opposition’s only scorer, Giovanni Simeone will bring down the curtains on our set of picks.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His three goals are paired up with two assists to make Gomez an instant pick as our side’s captain while Muriel is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Cragno, Toloi, Romero, Jose, Gosens, Hateboer, Rog, Marin, Alejandro, Muriel, Simeone

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.