In his first appearance in the NBA Finals, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is making a strong case to win MVP honors in what is increasingly looking like it could be a four-game series.

The Heat were shorthanded on Friday for Game 2, as starters Goran Dragic and All-Star Bam Adebayo were ruled out with injuries. As a result, the Heat were even more undersized than usual, and had no answer for Davis.

Davis took advantage of matchups with Jae Crowder and Kelly Olynyk around the rim, and was unbelievably efficient from the field. Davis scored 30 points on 15-of-20 shooting, and finished the game with 14 rebounds.

Despite the loss, there were positives for the Heat. They put up 114 points without their leading playoff scorer in the lineup, pouring in 39 points in the third quarter alone. (The Lakers, on the other hand, can celebrate a comfortable win despite incredibly cold nights from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Danny Green.) But if Davis continues to dominate, there may be little the Heat can do for the rest of the series.