Kendrick Perkins says Anthony Davis is Lebron James’s greatest teammate; Dwyane Wade agrees.

LeBron James has made it to the NBA Finals 10 times in his career. In each of those 10 runs to the Finals, LeBron has had an All-Star beside him to play second fiddle to his greatness.

This ranged from Zydrunas Ilgauskas in the ’07 Finals, to now Anthony Davis in the 2020 Finals. However, due to the multitude of talented players LeBon James has teamed up with, it is worth discussing who James’s greatest teammate ever was.

This discussion comes a day after the Kyrie Irving debacle, where Irving essentially, yet subliminally, bashed LeBron James for his clutch play.

Kendrick Perkins picks AD to be LeBron James’s greatest teammate ever

On the latest edition of Hoop Streams, Kendrick Perkins was asked to comment on LeBron James’s and AD’s play in the Finals and Perkins said, “No disrespect to the great Dwyane Wade, but Anthony Davis is the greatest teammate LeBron James has ever had.”

With All due respect to the great @DwyaneWade I believe that Anthony Davis compliments Lebron better than any other player he’s ever played with. https://t.co/V8xPXyZS4I — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 3, 2020

At the end of his discussion with Cassidy Hubbarth, Perkins threw shade at Irving, saying he wouldn’t even want to bring up Kyriein this conversation.

Dwyane Wade took notice of Perkins comments and politely agreed with Perk’s take.

I agree Big Perk https://t.co/59qWoMz7y9 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 3, 2020

Is Anthony Davis really LeBron James’s greatest teammate ever?

From a pure talent standpoint, Anthony Davis is in fact the most talented player LeBron James has ever played with. Perk said it himself, by calling AD a “generational talent”.

When LeBron teamed up with Wade, Wade wasn’t quite in his prime. He was still an incredible talent, but didn’t have that same burst he had when he was younger.

It should be noted that if the metric for “greatest teammate ever”, was based off achievements, by default it would by Dwyane Wade.