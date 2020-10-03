The unusual horse racing Triple Crown schedule will conclude on Saturday at Pimlico with the 145th Preakness Stakes.

There will not be a Triple Crown winner in 2020 after Belmont Stakes winner Tiz The Law failed to win the Kentucky Derby, but Derby winner Authentic is the morning line betting favorite.

Post time for the Preakness Stakes is set for 5:45 p.m. ET on NBC.

Here’s a full rundown of the field, including post positions and morning line odds.

1. Excession: 30-1 © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2. Mr. Big News: 12-1 © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

3. Art Collector: 5-2 © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

4. Swiss Skydiver: 6-1 © AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

5. Thousand Words: 6-1 © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

6. Jesus’ Team: 30-1 © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

7. NY Traffic: 15-1 © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

8. Max Player: 15-1 © Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

9. Authentic: 9-5 © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

10. Pneumatic: 20-1 © Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports