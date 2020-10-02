WWE will take control of Talent’s Twitch accounts in four weeks. The WWE had earlier issued an edict forbidding talent from engaging with third parties.

One of the biggest talking points in wrestling last month was WWE’s edict against their talent’s relationship with third party apps. It was reported that Vince McMahon had made the shocking decision to forbid WWE stars from engaging with fans on apps such as Twitch and Cameo.

Also read: Sami Zayn calls his Intercontinental title win his favourite match in last 3 to 4 years

The official statement regarding the ban read:

“Much like Disney and Warner Bros., WWE creates, promotes and invests in its intellectual property, i.e. the stage names of performers like The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Big E and Braun Strowman. It is the control and exploitation of these characters that allows WWE to drive revenue; which in turn enables the company to compensate performers at the highest levels in the sports entertainment industry. Notwithstanding the contractual language, it is imperative for the success of our company to protect our greatest assets and establish partnerships with third parties on a companywide basis, rather than at the individual level; which as a result will provide more value for all involved.”

Come on Vince – you’ve already deprived the folks breaking their backs for you of healthcare, security, recovery time, retirement benefits and fair treatment re: licenses and royalties. At least let them make a living off their own names. Many of them need it. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) September 5, 2020

The promotion have since clarified that their talent will be allowed to maintain both YouTube and Twitch accounts. They will however, have to do so using their real names as opposed to their WWE ring names. However, it has now emerged that the company will now take over their twitch accounts.

WWE will take control of Talent’s Twitch accounts in four weeks

According to Wrestling Inc. Vince McMahon has sent an email to talent this week reminding them that they have until this Friday, October 2nd, to sever any unauthorized business relationships with third parties.

The talent were also told that the company will take control of their Twitch accounts in four weeks. The accounts will be owned by WWE but talent will receive a percentage of the revenue. This will count against their downside guarantees.

This would be infuriating to me if I had spent time building up my social media channels only to have WWE take them over from their ‘independent contractors.’ People are angry and rightfully so. https://t.co/Xa2WVsgWU3 — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) October 2, 2020

If WWE is taking profits from the twitch accounts, the least they could do is plug it on tv and reimburse the talent for expenses. I’m specifically referring to Asuka and her $120 pancakes — Future Dave Meltzer (@FutureMeltzer) October 2, 2020

WWE talent: get your lawyer involved. They can’t take control of your Twitch account. Don’t let them set that precedent. — Adam Lash (@newfoundmass) October 2, 2020

I hope there is no way WWE is actually commandeering all their workers twitch accounts and taking a cut. That has to be literal theft — Joe Carnes (@Eojbakura) October 2, 2020

Click here for more WWE News