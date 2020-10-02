The Jets have further added on to the loss column with a 37-28 loss to the Broncos. The team is now 0-4 to start the NFL season, and while there were rumors about HC Adam Gase being fired, it turns out the franchise will hold on to him for now.

The Jets are now on a 4-game losing streak. Fans are pissed. Any many of them want Adam Gase gone. Despite all this, the franchise still wants to keep the head coach on made until the 2020 season ends.

A report per the Athletic’s Connor Hughes states that this game has no outcome on whether Gase will be fired. Hughes states that “The Jets made up their minds before Thursday’s contest. The plan is for Gase to remain the team’s coach throughout the season, barring any dramatic circumstances that would make a change unavoidable.”

Gase has a total record of 7-13 coaching the Jets. He was hired after leading the Miami Dolphins to 23 wins and 25 losses during his tenure there. Another reason to keep Gase is to evaluate whether he is a good fit for QB Sam Darnold, who played well on Thursday. As per Hughes:

“While there were some internal discussions, the externally unpopular decision to keep Gase seems centered around Darnold and his development. That remains the most important aspect of this season. Despite this being his third year, the 23-year-old is still an unknown.”

Darnold has shown the potential of being the franchise QB the Jets have hoped for. However, his game hasn’t been all too concrete. Some days, he shows incredible playmaking skills, and in other games, he seems to be lost. A further evaluation must be needed in order to determine if Darnold is the right fit for the Jets.

The Jets have a chance to draft start Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence if things don’t work out with Darnold. Firing Gase only clouds this judgment. So for now, it is very unlikely that we’ll see some sideline changes to the Jets staff.

Sam Darnold’s Reaction

The QB recorded 230 yards on passing plus another 84 yards and a touchdown on the ground. All with a sprained shoulder.

“I love Adam,” Darnold stated after the game. “But it’s not my decision to make.”

We’ll see if any decision will be made regarding Gase’s job status throughout the season, but it will be highly unlikely there will be.