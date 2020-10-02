Getty Images



We had a pretty solid week all around in Week 3. We went 3-1 and I can live with that, with the only loss being Arizona not getting the job done against Detroit. We have been money with the teasers so far this season so I’m going to stick with one of them, and this week we’re also split between laying points and getting them. As a general rule, I still don’t feel like Vegas is compensating for just how bad the NFC East is right now so I’m making several plays involving teams in that division and I came really close to going against the Eagles as well.

Ravens -14 vs. Washington

The Ravens may have trouble getting it done in the playoffs and when they play the Chiefs, but my Lord do they destroy bad football teams. They show them no mercy, they give them an early death and these games are usually over from a winning and covering standpoint at halftime. The Washington Football Team is finding them at exactly the worst time, with injuries mounting for WFT and the Ravens out to make a point after getting whacked by the Chiefs on Monday night. You have to think that Ravens coordinator Greg Roman just runs the damn ball and if he does they’ll run to an early lead and then throw to put this game away. Washington has one threat on offense and there’s no way Wink Martindale is letting Scary Terry ruin his early Halloween. Baltimore’s defensive line hasn’t looked great, but they will eat up this overmatched offensive line and pick off Dwayne Haskins several times with all the talent in that secondary.

What do the New York football Giants do well? This isn’t hypothetical — this is real. What aspect of play do they excel in? What would make you think they could keep a game remotely close against an average NFL team at this point? Yeah, they hung around with an overrated Bears team, but the 49ers JV team showed them who they really are last week. The quarterback is reeling and Aaron Donald will pad his stats. The Rams screen game and their volume in the run game will be way too much for this bad defense to handle. Expect to see a lot of Rams tight ends and receivers running free on crossers all over the field. They managed to score over 30 on Buffalo and they will crack 40 here.

The Falcons don’t win games in September. Or really October much, for that matter? Green Bay’s offense is in a rich vein of form and Atlanta can’t stop teams no matter how they try. The trend of heartbreaking losses will end for the Falcons because this will be a total drubbing. I could see Aaron Jones having over 200 combined yards easy in this one and at this point Aaron Rodgers is throwing people open and making his receivers look better than they are. This is not the offense a reeling team wants to be facing in prime time right now.

Two-team teaser: Patriots +13 at Chiefs / Browns +10.5 at Cowboys

I have a confession to make: I think the Patriots are going to win this game outright and if I was a gambling guy I’d put a little something something on the money line. But this is also Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid and we know how ridiculous they can be. So I’m going to tease it up and take nearly two touchdowns and bank on the fact that Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels will not stop running the ball down the Chiefs’ throat until they stop them. They will win the battle of the clock and they will use an extra offensive lineman and a blocking tight end in addition to a multitude of running backs and a quarterback built like linebackers. They will systematically wear down a Chiefs defense that has been exposed in the run game when people actually try to move the ball on them that way. I also think New England’s secondary keeps Mahomes somewhat in check. The Cowboys are going to continue to surrender big points every week. The Browns have discovered their offensive identity and I expect a big game out of Myles Garrett and I would not be surprised at all if Cleveland wins outright — but I like them even more getting the points.