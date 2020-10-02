Who’s Playing

New England @ Kansas City

Current Records: New England 2-1; Kansas City 3-0

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots are even-steven against one another since September of 2017 (2-2), but not for long. Kansas City will be playing at home against the Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Kansas City has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

This past Monday, Kansas City turned the game against the Baltimore Ravens into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 517 yards to 228. Kansas City took their matchup against Baltimore 34-20. The Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes was on fire, passing for four TDs and 385 yards on 42 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 133.50.

Meanwhile, the Patriots had enough points to win and then some against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday, taking their game 36-20. Among those leading the charge for New England was RB Rex Burkhead, who punched in two rushing touchdowns in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Special teams collected 12 points for New England. Kicker K Nick Folk delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The wins brought Kansas City up to 3-0 and New England to 2-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Chiefs haven’t thrown an interception yet this season. But New England enters the contest having picked the ball off four times, good for second in the NFL. We’ll see which of these strengths — offense or defense — will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS



Odds

The Chiefs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

New England have won three out of their last five games against Kansas City.