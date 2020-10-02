Who’s Playing

Jacksonville @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Jacksonville 1-2; Cincinnati 0-2-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Cincinnati Bengals are heading back home. They will square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati will be seeking to avenge the 27-17 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 20 of last year.

This past Sunday, neither the Bengals nor the Philadelphia Eagles could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a 23-23 tie.

Special teams collected 11 points for Cincinnati. Kicker K Randy Bullock delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville lost to the Miami Dolphins at home by a decisive 31-13 margin. Jacksonville was down 28-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Gardner Minshew had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception and fumbling the ball once.

This next game is expected to be close, with Cincinnati going off at just a 3-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Bengals will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium — Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium — Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bengals are a 3-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Jacksonville have won both of the games they’ve played against Cincinnati in the last six years.