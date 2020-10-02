The New York Jets committed a whopping six — SIX! — personal foul penalties in an ugly loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday, including a brutal late hit on Broncos rookie QB Brett Rypien with seven seconds left.

That left Steve Smith blasting Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams on the air, but more importantly, all of those penalties and hits appeared to make the Broncos furious.

So when the clock struck zero, instead of head coach Vic Fangio going to his Jets counterpart Adam Gase and shaking his hand, Fangio avoided Gase entirely and directed his team to “head to the locker room,” as mics captured (WARNING: an NSFW word can be heard, as you can tell from the quote):

In the postgame meeting with reporters, Fangio explained his actions:

Gase understood too:

Smart call by Fangio after all of that went down.