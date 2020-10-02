UNN Vs MAZ Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Mainz look to restore much lost semblance in the midst of a turmoil.

Mainz couldn’t have augured for a worse start to their ongoing campaign of Bundesliga. Only one of three clubs to have lost both their opening set of clashes in the league, the side has not only been marred by horrid performances but also by torrid issues away from the pitch.

A protest by the club’s players citing unfair treatment being meted out to players marred the side’s bygone clash to Stuttgart. Disharmony at the club had a telling impact in the side’s showdown in Bundesliga 2020-21 with the ruckus leading to the side being schooled 4-1.

Following these unsavoury set of events and the two defeats on the bounce, the club decided to part ways with manager Achim. They’ll be ardently wishing that the latest development leads to an upheaval of mood at the club, one which buoys the players to come out and prove a point when the side takes on Union Berlin.

Probable Winner

However, things won’t be easy by any means for Mainz despite a change of manager. They are up against an Union Berlin which has lost just four times in its home since November, a team which itself is also rummaging for its opening defeat of the season.

Also, with a 1-1 draw the last time around, Union Berlin gave a good account of what they can do. And with Mainz in the midst of a fracas, Union Berlin should go onto take the three points from the contest.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Both Christian and Ujah will fail to make the cut for this clash owing to their injuries.

Moussa misses out for Mainz attributing to his previous red card.

Union Berlin

Luthe, Friedrich, Schlotterbeck, Knoche, Trimmel, Andrich, Promel, Lenz, Becker, Kruse, Bulter

Mainz 05

Zentner, Baku, Hack, St. Juste, Brosinski, Latza, Barreiro, Oztunali, Boetius, Quaison, Mateta

Bundesliga 2019-20

Match: Union Berlin Vs Mainz

Date And Time: 3rd October, Friday- 12:00am IST

Venue: Stadion An der Alten Försterei, Berlin

Telecast: FanCode

Top Goal Scorer

Union Berlin

Mainz 05

Bygone Encounter

Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Union Berlin: 1-1

Stuttgart Vs Mainz: 4-1

UNN Vs MAZ Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Mainz’s goal-keeper, Robin Zentner will be inducted in our Dream 11 side as the shot stopper for this one. The player is the only one who has looked interested in punching above his weight and showing the stomach for a fight in a defence which has otherwise completely failed to get past the rough waters it’s found itself in.

Defenders

Although both the defences have sparce defensive acumen, sides which have crumbled and bowed over infront of attacking setups, its Union Berlin who do hold a slight chance of raking in an elusive cleansheet. The side has been a solid unit at home and after a clinical outing the last time around, the team can easily curb a dwindling Mainz side from scoring.

It sees us opt for a trio of picks from the side. We begin with Marvin Friedrich who has the one goal, pairing him up with wingback Christopher Lenz who has the one assist. Completing the setup from the club is Robin Knoche.

Midfielders

Up against a Mainz side which was bundled out for four goals the last time around, Union Berlin will be quietly confident of piling on the goals today. And spearheading the side’s attacking charge will be Marius Bulter who has the one goal to his name already.

Robert Andrich will slot in next to him for the scrimmage whilst we have the two names make a foray into our side from Mainz as well. Scoring infront of Union Berlin is like giving candy to a kid, something which will see Mainz come hot out of the blocks today.

It’s a narrative which sees us indulge in the services of Karim Onisiwo and Danny Latwa, two players whose gamut of attacking expertise is well documented in their gambits whilst venturing forward.

Strikers

Despite being part of a side which has been one of the worst teams in the league at the moment, Robin Quaison has refused to be bogged down. He already has the one goal and one assist to his name to see the leading scorer become a must have pick for us.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has the one goal and one assist as well to see him join up with Robin while the opposition sees us rope in Sheraldo Becker given his myriad attacking skill set.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His goal sees Bulter be our captain for the day while Robin is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Zentner, Lenz, Friedrich, Knoche, Latza, Bulter, Onisiwo, Andrich, Mateta, Robin, Becker

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.