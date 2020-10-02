UFC Fight Island 4: Full Fight Card, Date, Time, and Streaming Details. When and your watch UFC Fight Island 4?

After the record breaking event in the form of UFC 253, it is again the turn of the weekly fight night to take over. This week the Fight Island series will continue and Fight Island 4 is set to get underway. The fight card is stacked up, and the headliner bout is between Holly Holm and Irene Aldana, the same fight which was earlier set to take place at UFC Vegas 5, but could not because Covid complications forced Aldana out. On the night, Heavyweights Yorgan De Castro and Carlos Felipe will feature in the co-main event.

UFC Fight Island 4: Full Fight Card

There are 11 fights on the fight card, and at the weigh-ins all 22 fighters successfully hit the defined mark.

Main Card

Women Bantamweight Fight (Main Event): Holly Holm (13-5) Vs. Irene Aldana (12-5)

Heavyweight Fight (Co-Main Event): Yorgan De Castro (6-1) Vs. Carlos Felipe (8-1)

Women Bantamweight Fight: Germaine De Randamie (9-4) Vs. Julianna Pena (10-3)

Bantamweight Fight: Kyler Phillips (7-1) Vs. Cameron Else (10-4)

Middleweight Fight: Dequan Townsend (21-11) Vs. Dusko Todorovic (9-0)

Preliminary Card

Welterweight Fight: Carlos Condit (30-13) Vs. Court McGee (20-9)

Featherweight Fight: Charles Jourdain (10-3) Vs. Joshua Culibao (8-1)

Middleweight Fight: Jordan Williams (9-3) Vs. Nassourdine Imavov (8-2)

Women Strawweight Fight: Loma Lookboonme (4-2) Vs. Jinh Yu Frey (9-5)

Bantamweight Fight: Casey Kenney (14-2) Vs. Heili Alateng (14-7)

Lightweight Fight: Luigi Vendramini (8-1) Vs. Jessin Ayari (16-5)

UFC Fight Island 4: Date and Time

The Venue of this week’s fight night is Flash Forum, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Date

US: September 3, 2020

UK: September 4, 2020.

Australia and New Zealand: September 4, 2020

India: September 4, 2020

Time

US: Prelims- 7:30 PM, ET. Mains- 10:30 PM, ET

UK: Prelims- 12:30 AM, BST. Mains- 3:30 AM, BST

Australia and New Zealand: Prelims- 10:30 AM, AEDT. Mains-1:30 PM, AEDT

India: Prelims- 5:00 AM, IST. Mains- 8:00 AM, IST

UFC Fight Island 4: Telecast and Streaming Details

US: Simulcast on ESPN, and ESPN+, and can be streamed through ESPN+

UK: BT Sport 1, and can be streamed through BT Sport 1 .

. Australia: ESPN, and can be streamed through Kayo.

India: SONY TEN 2/TEN2 HD, and can be streamed through SONY LIV app/website.

The event can be universally streamed through UFC Fight Pass.

