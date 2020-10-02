“Twitch is MY place what I built with my wonderful fans” – Paige on WWE taking over Twitch accounts. The former Divas Champion is the first to speak on the issue.

The WWE have reportedly told their superstars that they will take control of their Twitch accounts in four weeks. The accounts will be owned by WWE but talent will receive a percentage of the revenue. This will count against their downside guarantees.

This news has understandably upset several talent backstage. According to Dave Meltzer, they are livid with the edict. However, nobody speak about it. Someone seems to have forgotten to send the memo to former Divas Champion Paige because she took to Twitter to express what she felt about the situation.

“Twitch is MY place what I built with my wonderful fans” – Paige on WWE taking over Twitch accounts

“Twitch is MY place what I built with my wonderful fans,” Paige wrote on her twitter. “A place where people can go and feel some positivity and little bit of normalcy. Fun. Interactive. Non judgemental. Charitable place. I’m proud of what I built with my fan base.”

When news first broke of WWE forbidding their talents from interacting with third party apps, Paige was also the first to change her username on Twitch. She reverted to her real name Saraya.

Former Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang has heavily come down on Vince McMahon claiming that it was ridiculous to call his talent independent contractors if he were to exhibit this much control over them.

