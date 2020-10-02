Trevor Bauer gave baseball fans a return to normalcy in the midst of a particularly abnormal season when he decided to tweet on Thursday. After the Braves swept the Reds in the opening round of the playoffs, the National League Cy Young favorite posted a one part thank you, and two parts Message To The Haters.

Naturally, Bauer — who is set to become a free agent at the end of the playoffs — began his tweet with a thank you to Cincinnati fans for the season. He then responded to the fanbases of two other teams: the Braves and the Astros.

In the Braves bit, he noted that fans were being mean to him online — imagine that, an athlete being disliked on the internet — and hinted that such vitriol from Atlanta would make it easier to reject them in the offseason for his impending free agency decision. The Astros bit was likely because of the uptick in Houston fans that came as a result of Bauer being particularly outspoken about the club’s cheating scandal, as well as previous barbs he’s traded with their players online.

Bauer had an incredible outing in his only game of the Atlanta-Cincy series, giving up just two hits and striking out 12 in the seven innings he played. It was obvious the pitcher was feeling himself as he not only walked off the mound with the Conor McGregor’s famous celebratory trot, but he also mocked the Braves’ sort-of-but-not-really phased out Tomahawk Chop.

Between the on-field gloating — which turned out to be all for naught — and the online posting, Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. only had one thing to say about the pitcher in a rather conspicuous subtweet on Thursday: