It began, it seems, with Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer talking trash to Atlanta Braves fans after his squad was eliminated from the MLB postseason.

Then, the back-and-forth was escalated by Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr., who mocked the Bauer strut from September and told him to “Gooo homeeee.”

Well, Bauer did just that. And when he got home, he tweeted a supercut of Braves strikeouts — one of Acuna is included of course — along with his strut. His caption? “Homeeee.”

It’s a very funny response, but of course all Acuna has to do is to say “Scoreboard.” Instead, he went with “Hahahahahhahahhaa you funny bro.”

This is so good, I want more!