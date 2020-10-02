USATSI



Many of the NBA’s star players make millions of dollars and set themselves up for life after basketball with their salaries from on the court. In addition playing, many players have endorsements deals with shoe companies, sports drink companies, and car dealerships, and you can now count Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard.

The Blazers All-Star recently decided to join the operations team at a Toyota dealership with his longtime friend and business partner Brian Sanders. Lillard is now the co-owner of a Toyota dealership in McMinnville, Oregon — about 40 miles away from Portland.

According NBC Sports Northwest, a Toyota representative said that Lillard “infused his style into the facility by overseeing the installation of custom Pop-A-Shot games, themed ping pong tables, autographed memorabilia and more.”

On Wednesday, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Toyota dealership in McMinnville. In fact, McMinnville Mayor Scott Hill officially declared Oct. 1 as “Damian Lillard Day” as “recognition of Damian’s long-standing, beloved presence in Oregon,” according to the Toyota reprsentative.

Lillard certainly has plenty of business ventures to occupy his time away from the basketball court. In addition to co-owning this new Toyota dealership, Lillard also is a rapper and goes by the stage name Dame D.O.L.L.A. The Trail Blazers star has released three albums and owns his own record label called Front Page Music.