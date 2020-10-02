This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before but… the New York Jets are a total mess. Like, an absolute dumpster fire.

I know, I know. Crazy, right?

The Jets, who have long been one of the most embarrassing franchises in all of sports, hit rock bottom (for this year) Thursday night with a loss at home to the previous winless Broncos.

Let’s go through the ways that the 0-4 Jets got embarrassed last night:

1. They allowed an undrafted rookie quarterback (Bret Rypien) to beat them in his first NFL start.

2. Adam Gase made a really risky decision when he put Sam Darnold back in the game after the QB injured his shoulder.

3. The Jets rallied to take a lead in the fourth quarter, only to then allow the Broncos to kick a FG late in the fourth quarter to retake the lead.

4. The Jets, then down by two, had plenty of time to drive down the field and take the lead but instead watched as Darnold got sacked on a fourth down near midfield.

5. The Broncos then on the very next play put the game away with a 43-yard TD run by Melvin Gordon.

And just like that the Jets are the worst team in football and going nowhere once again. Their fans are just lucky that they weren’t allowed inside the stadium last night to witness another awful defeat in person.

Gase’s stay with the Jets has been a mess ever since his weird first press conference. Now it feels like it would be a good time for the team to move on from yet another coach who can’t get the job done.

Because these Jets are done… yet again.

Thursday’s biggest winner: Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Padres’ star came up huge in an elimination game on Thursday as his two homers helped San Diego save its season with a come-from-behind win over the Cardinals in Game 2 of their series. Oh, and he had an awesome bat flip, too.

Quick hits: Mostert calls for NFL to shutdown MetLife’s field… Bauer trolls Braves fans… Rivers mic’d up is too funny.

– 49ers RB Raheem Mostert called for the NFL to shut down MetLife Stadium field during the Broncos-Jets game.

– Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer trolled Braves fans about his free agency after the Reds were eliminated by Atlanta.

– A polite Philip Rivers mic’d up is too good.