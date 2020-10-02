The 100th Card Electro Giant in Clash Royale is here. Here’s all that we have come to know about the latest new member of your deck pool!

With Clash Royale already full of 99 different cards, people were sceptical when the game announced two more. However, with Clash Royale’s latest teaser and trailers about their 100th card, the mood has completely changed in the camp. So, what is it that has the players so pumped?

Electro Giant, the 100th Clash Royale Card.

There already had been a few leaked images about the 100th Card in the game before today. However, most of the info was speculative. We knew the card would be an Electro Giant but we did not quite know what it would do. However, Clash Royale released a trailer about their card on their YouTube channel today and all that has changed! Also, boy are we blown away! The trailer has lifted much of the mystery surrounding the card. Moreover, honestly, from what we at Sportsrush saw, the Electro Giant feels pretty dope!

Our 100th card release will SHOCK you… ⚡️ Watch the reveal animation this Friday! 📅 pic.twitter.com/3sxb28uXW4 — Clash Royale (@ClashRoyale) October 1, 2020

What’s so special about the 100th member of our family?

Much like what we guessed, the Electro Giant looks like a scientist cousin of its simpler brother, the Giant. With huge goggles, spiky beard and two massive tesla-like rods in its back, it is as cool as a giant can get!

However, it is what the card does that caught our attention! The card’s mechanic is, in many ways, similar to that of a Goblin Giant. But instead of two spear goblins that target troops, there are 2 tesla-rods that do the same. However, what makes this beast different from its greener cousin is that these zap rods can actually stun enemies.

That’s right! It seems that every time the Electro Giant’s back rods hit somebody, they reset the unit. If true, this makes the Inferno Tower, Dragon and Sparky, the 3 best counters to a tank, almost useless against the beast.

So, it’ll be interesting to see how this new card shakes up the meta. If Inferno Towers, Dragons and the Sparkies truly are ineffective against it, we might see a lot more Pekkas, Mini Pekkas and Hunters next Season. Another pretty important point to note from the trailer was the zap rods stunned and stopped the Mega Knight mid-flight! Now, that is pretty special because apart from the Fisherman almost no card can do that yet.

Our 100th card enters the Arena… ⚡️ ELECTRO GIANT! ⚡️ Play with Electro Giant in the new Shocktober Season, starting October 5th 👊 pic.twitter.com/OOB1sdCyWA — Clash Royale (@ClashRoyale) October 2, 2020

A Whole New Win Con!

Therefore, with all these new updates coming through, we are very excited to see what the card will be like!

Will it have lower hit points, like the Goblin Giant, to make it less OP? What will the range of the rods at the back be? Will they attack defences? How slow or fast is the E Giant? Will it have an enter-the-arena ability?

So many questions are bursting through our head! And we’re sure it’s the same with you too!

So, stay tuned to the Sportsrush to find out more about the game’s newest Win Condition! Oh and also did we forget to mention that there’s a 101st card coming as well? The Electro Spirit? * yay * so, we’ll have updates on that as well, the moment Supercell reveals some news.

