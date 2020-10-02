Denver Broncos rookie QB Brett Rypien took a couple of big hits from the Jets in the final seconds of Thursday night’s game when the outcome of the game was already decided.

One of those hits, on a play with seven seconds left and Denver up 37-28, was done by New York’s Steve McLendon, who got called for roughing the passer.

These late hits led to some tense goodbyes from both teams as they left the field, and rightfully so – those hits were not needed at all.

After the game NFL Network’s Steve Smith blasted Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams for the cheap shots and called out Williams for the way he’s led other defenses in the pass. Williams, of course, was the Saints’ defensive coordinator during “Bountygate” and served a one-year suspension for his role in that.

Smith didn’t hold back: