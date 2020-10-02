USA Today



Sam Darnold left the Jets’ Thursday night game against the Broncos after getting slammed to the turf by Denver linebacker Alexander Johnson near the end of the first quarter. Darnold fell on his right shoulder on the play. Darnold did return to the game after he was briefly replaced by backup Joe Flacco. Darnold returned to the Jets sideline and missed a series before returning for the next series following a Jets interception.

Darnold gave the Jets an early lead on a 46-yard touchdown run. The Jets, winless through three games, are trying to get their first win of the season against a Broncos team that is also looking for their first win of the season. Despite Darnold’s quick score, the Jets found themselves trailing 10-7 after Brett Rypien hit Jerry Jeudy for a 48-yard touchdown catch.