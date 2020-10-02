Sadio Mane tests positive for Coronavirus after showing minor symptoms as announced by Liverpool on social media.

Liverpool‘s star forward Sadio Mane has contracted COVID-19 infection as per the announcement by Liverpool on their official website.

Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 2, 2020

The Senegalese International showed minor symptoms and was later tested positive. The report published by the club says that he has been placed under quarantine with necessary safety guidelines.

This week, this is the second Liverpool player who has been found positive for the virus, as Reds’ new signing Thiago Alcantara was also diagnosed with COVID-19 before the clash against Arsenal.

This unprecedented situation surely keeps Mane out of Liverpool’s next Premier League game against Aston Villa this weekend.

Moreover, it was also rumoured that Mane along with six other Liverpool players have shown symptoms of the virus, but the club hasn’t made any declaration about it.

Rising cases in the Premier League

A few days ago only West Ham manager David Moyes along with Issa Diop and Josh Cullen were tested positive for Coronavirus and it was announced when West Ham was due to play the game against Hull City.

As of now, Moyes is still not out of his quarantine and set to miss West Ham’s next game (4th in the row) against Leicester City.

Sadio Mane exit shakes FPL

FPL is an essential part of the Premier League now and Mane is an extensively owned prospect, with the games set to be played this week.

Thus, it is a major shakedown of his holders, though the presence of COVID-19 was always a possibility to spoil plans of FPL participants.

But one can seek viable options in the top-6 sides with several players firing since the start of the season. Meanwhile, Mane is heading towards a speedy recovery.