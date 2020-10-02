The always-outspoken Trevor Bauer took to Twitter after his Cincinnati Reds were eliminated from the 2020 MLB postseason and trolled Atlanta Braves fans on the way out.

It was during that series that he mocked the problematic and mostly eliminated chop that Braves fans have done over the years, and in September, he was seen on the mound doing the Vince McMahon strut on the mound after a Christian Yelich strikeout (see below).

But now? The Braves’ Ronald Acuna is getting the last word in, and it looks like he’s mocking that Bauer strut right back at the pitcher without actually naming him.

This was the original Bauer strut: