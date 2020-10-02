Renault will stand onto their obligation to serve Red Bull if the Austrian Formula 1 team needs it amidst Honda exit from the sport.

Honda’s exit from Formula 1 in 2022 will probably lead to the reunification of Renault and Red Bull in Formula 1 as they have claimed that they are ready to fulfil their obligation if asked by Red Bull.

The sporting regulations state that “each manufacturer must if called upon to do so by the FIA, supply at least three teams.”

As of now, the other two engine suppliers Mercedes and Ferrari have already fulfilled their quota as Mercedes is due to supply engines to four teams from 2021 and Ferrari is already serving to three teams.

It is Renault which is without a supplier from 2021, as McLaren is set to switch for Mercedes from the next season onwards.

Renault used to supply its engine to Red Bull up until 2018 season before the Austrian side switched to Honda. The former alliance didn’t end on a pleasant note and had its own tensions before the split.

Renault says ‘you need us.’

“We know the regulations, and we would comply with the regulations,” Abiteboul told Reuters. “I guess that it is only at this point that will be discussed if Red Bull fails to find a solution, which I really hope will not be the situation,”

Abiteboul has arrogantly always claimed that the four consecutive championships won by Red Bull were possible because of Renault’s engine,

“When you participate in a sport, you need to accept the obligations that are associated. As far as we are concerned, it’s part of the sporting regulations, and we would comply with this obligation.”

Red Bull honestly doesn’t have any option to rely on apart from Renault if any new automobile company doesn’t enter into the competition, so far Volkswagen has reportedly flirted with the opportunity, but their entry by 2022 seems unlikely.