Red Bull Racing: German automobile company Volkswagen ready to partner with Red Bull amidst the exit of Honda.

Honda announced on Friday that they would be exiting Formula 1 after the end of 2021 season. With this, the rumours of alternate prospects to partner with Red Bull racing are emerging.

In the latest update by the F1 Insider that Volkswagen, a mega German automobile company, is looking in ways to enter F1 and view a suitable partnership with Red Bull.

The report further states that Volkswagen is ready to enter into a partnership with its subsidiary Porsche, but its viability under current regulation is a question.

The CEO of Porsche, Herbert Diess, has publicly flirted with the idea of racing. “In my opinion, we should continue racing. Sport is becoming climate-neutral through the use of synthetic fuels. It is a lot more exciting, fun and interesting than Formula E”, he writes on his LinkedIn page.

Formula 1, despite having multiple teams have only limited engine suppliers, encompassing- Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault and Honda, out of which, the Japanese manufacturers are already seeking their way out.

The reason behind is that the manufacturing of an F1 engine is a highly expensive and complex task. That’s why only Ferrari, Mercedes and Renault who have been in the sport for years have been able to keep their operations alive.

Partnership with Red Bull racing by 2022 is tough.

As told above, entering into Formula 1 is an expensive task, and under current regulations, Porsche doesn’t see adequate benefits.

Sources inform that Porsche will probably only want to take part in the sport from 2026 onwards that is when the rules for engines will change.

Volkswagen is surely an automobile giant which is not involved in F1 currently, but their sudden participation can be a game-changer in the competition.