The San Francisco 49ers played two straight weeks at MetLife Stadium at the start of this season and suffered a number of serious injuries during their wins over the Giants and the Jets.

Many blamed the field at MetLife for the injuries, which led the NFL and NFLPA to examine the turf late last month.

Well, another bad injury happened during the Broncos-Jets game on Thursday night and that led 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, who sprained his MCL in Week 2 against the Jets, to tweet that the NFL should shut down the field.

Here’s Mostert’s tweet, which he posted after Jets WR Lawrence Cager injured his leg while running a route:

Here’s the injury suffered by Cager:

It feels like something needs to be done about this field.