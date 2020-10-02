PSG Vs ANG Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: PSG settle into their groove after a shoddy start to the new season.

Despite being dished out defeats in their opening two encounters of Ligue 1 2020-21, nobody had discounted PSG. Infact, even questions were tentatively raised at the club with the side’s complete dominance and stronghold over the league well documented.

This is a club which has reigned supreme over the competition for a bevy of years and the three wins on the spin for the side have gone onto prove that point. The club has been quick to get its house in order with the team regaining its identity ever since being accorded with a full squad upon recoveries from COVID.

The side has not only gone onto win all of its encounters since its ugly defeat to Marseille but has not conceded a single goal as well ever since that loss. Back at their best, PSG are showing everyone why they are such a feared and revered unit in the league, a side which has been quick to snatch back the moniker of outright favourites this season as well.

Probable Winner

After a solid start to the season, Angers find themselves in a quandary at the moment. The side has gone onto lose two of its last four encounters, a period which has seen the side been torn apart defensively.

In this pickle, PSG is the last team they would have wanted to see the face off. Back at their best, PSG will have little qualms in fulfilling their insatiable appetite for three points today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Juan and Kehrer are both out with injuries for PSG whilst Kurzawa’s red card sees him be out of action for the club as well.

Lage attributes his ruling out to an ongoing injury problem.

PSG

Navas, Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bakker, Paredes, Verratti, Draxler, Sarabia, Icardi, Mbappe

Angers

Bernardoni, Bamba, Traore, Pavlovic, Nouri, Capelle, Fulgini, Mangani, Thioub, Bahoken, Bobichon

Match Details

Ligue 1 2020-21

Match: PSG Vs Angers

Date And Time: 3rd October, Saturday- 12:30am IST

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

Telecast: Eurosport

Top Scorer

PSG

Angers

Bygone Encounter

Reims Vs PSG: 0-2

Angers Vs Brest: 3-2

PSG Vs ANG Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Despite being engulfed in a tie which saw five goals being scored in it, Angers’ Paul Bernardoni managed to make a name for himself. He pulled off a sensational show of tenacity, a player who stood his own to banish away a late surge by Brest.

Defenders

After letting in two goals in their opening two encounters, PSG have pulled their socks up. Subsequently, the club has not let in a single goal in its ensuing three fixtures, improved defensive form which has resulted in three wins on the spin for the club.

Functioning at their 100% now, it is only befitting for us to opt for a trio from PSG. Its one made up of Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos and Alessandro Florenzi.

Midfielders

Ever since his side’s season opener to gameweek 5, Julian Draxler has emerged as one of the most consistent names for PSG. Be it a period of peril or one to revel in, the midfielder has persistently made his presence felt to pull off the one assist as well.

Marco Verratti has been another solid figure for the side in midfield with his ball handling abilities and ability to keep the ball moving quickly serving the side fruitfully. Angers on the other hand see us rope in the duo of Pierrick Capelle and Antonin Bobichon, two players who have the one assist apiece to their name.

Strikers

With Neymar first red carded then injured, Mauro Icardi was asked to fill in for him. And he’s done exactly the job asked of him, top scoring for the side with the two goals.

Kylian Mbappe has hit the ground running as well this season to layup the ball for two goals. Elsewhere, with two goals to his name, Stephane Bahoken from the visiting side will be bringing down the curtains on our setup for the day.

Captain And Vice-Captain

With two assists to his name, Mbappe captains our side while Icardi is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Bernardoni, Marquinhos, Presnel, Florenzi, Draxler, Verratti, Capelle, Bobichon, Icardi, Mbappe, Bahoken

